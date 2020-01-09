Lima man convicted in federal court for sex trafficking

A registered sex offender has been convicted in federal court of sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl.
Nicholas Cochran of Lima pleaded guilty to one count each of sex trafficking a minor and committing a sex offense against a minor as a registered sex offender. Part of the plea agreement has Cochran serving at least 27 years in prison and up to 42 years.
Cochran was arrested in part to an FBI investigation called Operation Independence Day. Court documents state the young girl was reported missing from Celina. Cochran had posted 25 online ads for sex with the teen throughout Ohio. Cochran was previously convicted in Henry County for sexual battery and attempted sexual battery.