A registered sex offender has been convicted in federal court of sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl.

Lima man convicted in federal court for sex trafficking

Nicholas Cochran of Lima pleaded guilty to one count each of sex trafficking a minor and committing a sex offense against a minor as a registered sex offender. Part of the plea agreement has Cochran serving at least 27 years in prison and up to 42 years.

Cochran was arrested in part to an FBI investigation called Operation Independence Day. Court documents state the young girl was reported missing from Celina. Cochran had posted 25 online ads for sex with the teen throughout Ohio. Cochran was previously convicted in Henry County for sexual battery and attempted sexual battery.

 Copyright 2019 by Lima Communications Corp. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.

Digital Content Manager

Hello, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations. I manage our web and social media content.