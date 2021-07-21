As reports are coming out that cities across the country and the world are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases local officials are encourage residents not vaccinated to get vaccinated.
Lima Mayor David Berger asking those who have still not gotten the vaccine to re-think it. At last report only 33-percent of Allen County residents are fully vaccinated. Across the state only 45-percent of Ohioans are vaccinated according to the Ohio Department of Health. Nationally the number of fully vaccinated is at 56-percent. Berger is concerned that trends in larger cities with increased cases could work its way back to the area.
Lima Mayor David Berger, “If we begin to see a huge increase then I think those of us in public leadership positions are going to have to consult with each other and figure out what makes sense for our community together. But right now, clearly before we have another upsurge the best thing, we can do for our loved one and ourselves is get vaccinated.”
Berger stresses you can get a vaccination on demand now and you can find a list of providers at the Allen County Public Health website. www.allencountypublichealth.com