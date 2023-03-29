Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith swears in two more members of her administration

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith officially added two members to her administration this morning.
The director of housing and neighborhoods, Andria Beach Perkins, and public information officer, Jessica Begonia, were sworn in by the mayor during her press conference. Beach Perkins has been on the job since October and worked in Kettering before moving to Lima. She is actively working on programs to increase home ownership and create new housing in the city.
"We're working on some of the things in our land bank and now we are starting to work with developers. So, we will be putting parcels out there in grouping, so that it is easier for them to acquire some of our landbank parcels and develop them," says Beach Perkins. "We've created a Community Improvement Corporation, so they will be working with the city in order to develop more housing."
Begonia started two weeks ago and is busy with the city's community survey. Lima randomly sent surveys to over 2,800 households, and if you live in the city and didn't get one, Lima would like your opinion too.
"So we're going to be opening the survey to all of our community members on Monday, April 3rd and it will go through Monday, April 17th," says Begonia. "And so in that time frame, we are going to allow any member of the community, that resides here, to go online and tell us a little about what we are doing right, what we can improve on, and help get our future set for the City of Lima."
The survey will be found Monday morning on the City of Lima's website or social media platforms.