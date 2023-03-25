Lima native Austin Beggin to appear on Sunday's "60 Minutes"

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - You may want to tune into "60 Minutes" Sunday night (3/26) to see the work that Case Western Reserve University is doing to help a Lima native, who is paralyzed, restore his sense of touch.
Austin Beggin was paralyzed from the neck down after diving into the ocean in Florida in 2015. But thanks to researchers, he has regained feeling, after having brain surgery and working with the team at Case Western. So, tune into CBS Lima Sunday following NCAA hoops to see how this breakthrough technology could help Beggins and others in the future.