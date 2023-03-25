Lima native Austin Beggin to appear on Sunday's "60 Minutes"

Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Slight chance of a rain shower early. Low 32F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Slight chance of a rain shower early. Low 32F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.