Lima native designated as presiding judge of Third District Court of Appeals

A judge from Lima has been designated the presiding judge for the state’s Third District Court of Appeals.
John Willamowski of Lima will be serving as the presiding judge of the Third District Court of Appeals for 2021. He was elected into the court back in 2006 and served as a State Representative before that starting in 1997. Williamowski will now have the duties like administering personnel policies of the court and determining procedural motions.
William Zimmerman from Sidney also was designated as the administrative judge for the year.