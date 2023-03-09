Lima Noon Optimist Club's Home Show runs this Friday through Sunday

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Starting Friday, March 10th, you can find food, vendors, and live entertainment at the Allen County Fairgrounds for the Lima Noon Optimist Club's annual Home Show.
The 73rd home show will feature over 70 vendors across three buildings, representatives from area nonprofits, and raffle prizes. There will also be an indoor classic car show, a bike rodeo, and other things to see.
This is the Optimist Club's big fundraiser of the year. Money raised during the weekend will help them continue their projects in the community.
"We support Safety City which is huge, everybody knows Safety City. We also support the Lima Area Youth Orchestra, little league, a lot of different ways that we can support the kids in Allen County," said Cindy Nelson, the secretary for the Optimists.
The home show is open from 4 pm-9 pm on Friday, 10 am-8 pm on Saturday, and 12 pm-5 pm on Sunday. Entry is $2 for adults, and kids get in free.