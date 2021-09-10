Lima North Middle School 5th graders build a memorial after learning about 9/11

Remembering the events that unfolded on September 11th, 2001 is easy for many of us but there is now a generation who didn't live through it.
The 5th grade class at Lima North Middle School is learning about that fateful day and built a memorial to remember those who lost their lives. Teachers say they tell the students about their memories to help them understand what happened during that time in history.
"One of the Twin Towers got hit by a hijacked plane and then like an hour later, another hit the second tower. And then one hit the Pentagon and one tried to hit the White House," said Ellie Teeters, Lima North 5th grader.
"We all wrote every name of the 9/11 people that died so now we're gluing them to a large piece of paper and hanging them up and it's going to be in the hallway and so when people walk by the can just remember what happened," explained Jordan Pohlman, Lima North 5th Grader.
The memorial of all the names stretched down the hallway for everyone to be able to stop and reflect upon.