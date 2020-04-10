Lima Police Department joins the Easter Bunny for early Easter deliveries

The Lima Police Department hit the streets on this Good Friday with their friend the Easter Bunny to hand-deliver Easter goodies to area kids.
The COP officers at the Lima Police Department wanted to make sure everyone has a good Easter, despite the circumstances of the pandemic. Every kid who was signed up got a visit from the Easter Bunny and a police officer bearing gifts.
Sara Julian, the mother of four children who were visited says, “They were very excited. Just with everything going on, they were super excited to hear that he was still making an arrival this year.”
What started as a small plan to make sure kids in Lima were getting a proper Easter celebration, turned into a department-wide operation that had officers visiting every corner of town.
“We expected maybe around 500 kids, but we’re at 2,500 kids," says Brittney Wyerick, a COP officer at Lima. "And we’ve actually had a lot of donations from the community, they’ve been great. So many people have reached out to us, so many companies have given to us in this time of need, so it’s been a great community effort.”
This was the first time the police department has done a community project of this size, and the police chief says he is blessed to have such amazing officers working in the community every day.