Lima Public Library celebrates 100 years of women's right to vote with virtual programs

Tuesday is the 100 year anniversary that women gained the right to vote and the Lima Public Library has some programs about that historic time.
In 1920 the 19th Amendment was ratified. The next two Saturdays, the library will host two virtual programs about it. This Saturday, Aug. 22, you can take part in a virtual living history in "Women of Character". Listen and ask questions to Sojourner Truth and Elizabeth Stanton. That will begin at 2 p.m. Then on Saturday the Aug. 29, the program "Rebels in Corsets" will feature a University of Dayton professor. She will discuss what rhetoric was required of women in the early 1900s. That will start at 3 p.m.
"I think there is still so much disparity for so many people in the U.S.," Dani Hollar said, head of reference services at Lima Public Library. "That stories like these remind us of how far we've come and how much farther we need to go still."
You'll need to register ahead of time on the Lima Public Library website. Then sign in when the event begins.