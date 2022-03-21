Lima Rotary awarding scholarships to non-traditional students to further their education

They have decided to go back to school and get a post-secondary education that will help them in life.
The Lima Rotary Club awarding fifteen non-traditional students scholarships to help them along the way. These adults have different reasons for hitting the books again. One has been saving for years to make it a reality and another saw a need where she works and is working toward the answer.
Whitney Hamblen is going for an addiction Councilor Certification, “Being friends to people that are struggling in any form, and I think that this is an area that could use formal training and so I’m Just beginning the process of that and seeing where it goes.”
Kaitlin Thurmond is going into social work, “I live in a single-family household so my mom can’t help as much as she would like to for school. So this is being able to help me out because I’ve been trying to put money away since I was little saving up. This will definitely help me go a long way to further my education.”
The Rotary Club has awarded more than 1,100 scholarships totaling more than $850,000 over the years.
$1,000 scholarship winners:
Sophia Burkhardt
James Hamlin
Crystal Hollon
Tyler Moore
Kylee Morrisey
Addie Powell
Kyleigh Rodriguez
Ashley Schroeder
Kaitlin Thurmond
Tim Turner
Haley Williams
$500 scholarship winners:
Bradley Brotherwood
Whitney Hamblin
