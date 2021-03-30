Lima Salvation Army distributing Easter boxes to help put meals on the table for the holiday

Easter is just a few days away and the Lima Salvation Army is working to make sure families have a holiday meal on the table.
Food boxes containing all the side fixings and the ham for Easter dinner are being distributed to approximately 300 families in the area. Those being served had to pre-register for the food boxes and Salvation Army representatives say they are doing all they can to help people, especially during the pandemic.
Family Services Director Angela Long explains, “It’s incredibly important, especially these times when everybody is kind of short. There’s still people part-time or not even employed right now. So, we want to be here for any way that we can.”
If there are any hams or boxes left, they will hand them out. Just call their office on Thursday to see if any are still available. Call 419-224-9055.