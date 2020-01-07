The Red Kettle Campaign has officially ended, but the Lima Salvation Army still needs your help.

Lima Salvation Army still seeks donations for 2019 Red Kettle Campaign

This year they were $20,000 under their campaign goal. For 2019 they expected to raise $125,000 but the holiday season was shorter and they lost six of their bell ringers because of illnesses. These are just some of the factors that prevented them from meeting their goal. The Lima Salvation Army major says raising this money is important because it helps fund their social service assistance and with yearly programs.

“We also offer a variety of activities for children - character-building programs to keep them off the streets, keep them invested and build up their self-esteem,” said Debbie Stacy, Lima Salvation Army major. “Those funds help us to continue what we do all through the year and not just at Christmas time.”

You can help them meet their goal by writing a check out to the Lima Salvation Army. Checks can be dropped off or mailed to 614 E. Market Street.

