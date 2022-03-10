Lima Senior High School finds its new principal

The Lima City Schools Board of Education named a new principal for Lima Senior High on Thursday evening.
Lima Senior assistant principal Tyler Turner was hired to take the job effective on July 1st. He will replace the current principal Fran Mort, who is retiring. Turner graduated from Waynesfield-Goshen and Miami University, and then went on to get his master's degree.
He started his teaching career at Lima Senior, before teaching at Kenton and then Waynesfield. Turner returned to Lima City Schools in 2020 and says Lima Senior is not just a stepping stone, but a dream job. He laid out plans he has for the job; and said his goal is to remove any barriers that might currently limit students’ success.
"Ultimately my goal is just to remove every barrier that is currently limiting our students' success," said Tyler Turner, who was hired as Lima Senior High's principal. "I am a firm believer in transparency, communication, just laying that strong foundation for a united front and when I'm talking about a united front, I'm talking about the administration, staff members, parents, and then ultimately all of our community resources."
The board granted Turner a 2-year contract. The Lima School Board also got progress on Heritage Elementary.
I grew up at Indian Lake and am no stranger to Lima and West Central Ohio. After graduating from the University of Findlay, I spent years working in local radio in Bellefontaine, Ottawa, Findlay and of course Lima.