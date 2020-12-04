Lima Senior "Holiday in Harmony" concert will be broadcasted live next week

Like most gatherings this year, a virtual approach has been taken. Lima Senior High School will be doing the same for their Holiday in Harmony concerts, but that will not stop the holiday spirit. The concert will be livestreamed to the public on Wednesday, December 9th.
To practice, students have been using the auditorium as a classroom and wearing masks when they sing. The choir director, Amy Phillips, says the changes have been tough, but the opportunity to still put on this concert has kept them motivated.
“Music is so important to the social and emotional needs of our kids, but also live music in general," says Phillips. "Our community is really deprived of that right now. I think this opportunity to hear students perform will be a very positive one, not just for the students themselves, but for our community too.”
“There’s not a lot of schools that get to do choir this year," explains Freshman and Meridian Choir member Ethan Snow. "So, I’m lucky and the people in this room are lucky that we get to do choir this year. I think that’s one of our biggest motivators in what’s keeping us going. That we can do choir and sing and have fun.”
The live concert will begin at 7 PM and can be accessed through the school’s website.