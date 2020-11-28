Lima Symphony Orchestra holds first-ever drive-in concert

The last time the Lima Symphony Orchestra was able to perform for a crowd of people was in the beginning of March. On Saturday, they opened their season with a performance on the big screen at the Van Del Drive-Ins.
Cars pulled into the drive-in as the sun set waiting for the show to begin. The Lima Symphony Orchestra presented their first concert in their Joyful Beginnings series named “Lyrical Exuberance.”
They faced many challenges when figuring out exactly how to put on a show, but if there’s anything that the Lima Symphony Orchestra has taught us, is that the show must go on.
Elizabeth Brown-Ellis, the executive director of the Lima Symphony Orchestra says, “When all the theatres went dark when the music stopped when the dancers stopped dancing, there was this huge amount of uncertainty and what are we going to do. But we’re creative people, that’s what we do. We’re in the creative industry and we knew we had to find a way to perform.”
This concert was filmed two weeks prior to the screening and was Andrew Crust’s debut concert as the new conductor of the orchestra. Their next performance will be on December 12th where they are joined by a chorus and dancers for The Nutcracker.