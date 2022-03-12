Lima's Irish Day Parade returns after two year absence

The Pandemic may have put a halt to the Lima's Irish Day parade for the last two years, but neither snow nor cold temperatures are going to keep this tradition from making its return to Main Street.
“It’s been a long wait after three years, but I am glad it’s here. Seeing all of the families showing up here now,” says Bob “Moe,” Mulcahy Grand Marshal of the 2022 Lima's Irish Day Parade. “This is what it has always felt like, it’s always been cold for this event. We are ready to go.”
Bob Mulcahy has been helping with the parade for years, and now he is leading it as Grand Marshal and he is glad to see the celebration of the Lima Irish heritage continue.
“They have always stayed in touch with each other, it’s been a pretty close-knit community, I am proud to be a part of it,” adds Mulchay.
Around 80 units were part of the 28th parade, which includes representatives from the different Irish families around the city. For the Casey’s this is a tradition that has been part of their family for years and something that they look forward to.
“Kids having fun and celebrating family, in honor of Rita Casey and Richard Casey,” says the Casey family.
Organizers were happy to see everyone that turned out to be part of the fun.
“I am very surprised about the amount of people that showed up considering the weather,” says Darby Bourk, Lima's Irish Day Committee. “It’s cold. The luck of the Irish, is not lucky this year. The comments we have gotten people saying we are coming out regardless because we haven’t done it in two years, so they are coming out regardless of 6 degree weather.”
Even if the weather is the same again next year, that will not damper the Irish spirit in the community.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
