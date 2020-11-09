Local businessman and veteran, Jeff Tracy, shares experiences of serving in Vietnam

It was 50 years ago that a local businessman was drafted and sent off to Vietnam. He shared that story on Monday with fellow Lima Rotarians.
Jeff Tracy served his country from November 1970 to April of 1972 in the United States Army 101st Airborne. He says those years were difficult yet fulfilling as they are a big part of who he is today. He shared old war stories and even talked about the hardship he felt for more than 40 years of how he was treated when he returned from Vietnam. It was a young stranger that changed that for him in a chance meeting 10 years ago at an Honor Flight reception. He now shares his experiences with pride.
Jeff Tracy goes to say, “But I can look at it and I can see it. There's times I can smell it. There's times where I can hear it. But the bottom line is that I am very, very proud to stand in front of you and tell you being veterans is a good thing.”
Tracy is a Lima native and owner of Tracy’s Appliances. Veteran’s Day is this Wednesday, November 11th.