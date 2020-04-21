Local businessman distributes Earth Day kits

An Auglaize County business owner is making sure people remember Earth Day on Wednesday, April 22.
Buckets, bags, gloves, sanitizers, and grippers were handed out in Wapakoneta by John-William Davis and his family. Davis owns J-Marie’s and Anthony’s restaurants and wanted to look out for the environment and give people something to do that can be done safely with this time of social distancing.
Davis says have been taking walks recently and saw a need that needed to be met. “Just being out and about walking around with our family the last couple of weeks and have seen trash ourselves. Recognized those things as just something that was important to try and create a little bit of togetherness even though you’re not together at least you know you’re working on a common goal of cleaning up and everything else.”
Lowes of Wapak and Lima donated the 100 buckets of Earth Day supplies. Those participating can bring the full bags back tomorrow and city crews will dispose of them. You will also get a coupon for items donated by local merchants in thanks for picking up litter. Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.