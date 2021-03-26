Local county sees spike in COVID-19 cases

As news continues to roll out about COVID vaccinations and a decreasing number of cases, one local county is seeing a spike in cases.
Auglaize County has gone up two levels on Ohio’s advisory system in just one week. They now sit at level red with over 80 cases per capita reported.
Some of the indicators for the red level include an increase in ER visits for COVID patients, a sustained increase in new cases, and the cases per capita nearly doubling. Oliver Fisher, the health commissioner in Auglaize County says jumping up two levels came as a shock.
“I knew our numbers had been increasing over the past couple of weeks, we saw a little jump, and I knew we would probably go up a level," says Fisher. "I was expecting orange but not red, so there was shock.”
He says that people might be feeling coronavirus fatigue, but it is not the time to let down your guard. He reminds people to continue using the COVID safety precautions to keep everyone healthy.