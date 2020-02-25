Local dog warms hearts with Facebook video

Angie Dee and her five-year-old black lab George stand outside their Lima home, but it's not to let him out for a walk or to go to the restroom. This a different routine and it was captured on video just a week ago.
When Dee posted the video of George getting on the bus she never imagined it gaining as much attention as it has.
“It just makes me giggle and laugh,” said Dee.
Now the video has over 15,000 views. But this isn't just a one time-thing for 5-year-old George. This has been happening twice a week since September. He takes the bus to The Crate Escape doggy daycare in Elida.
And Dee says waiting for the bus to arrive outside their Lima home at 7 in the morning is what he looks forward to the most.
“He would lay in the living room and he would be like mom school bus is here and he would come with the anticipation of let me out, let me out. I want to get on the school bus,” said Dee.
When he first started taking the bus he was picked up at the front door. But one day while waiting on the driver dee decided to let him just walk up there on his own.
“He was ready to go so I just opened the door and I said get on the school bus and he did,” she said.
Since then he's been just getting on the bus by himself and hasn't had any problems since. Dee says she's proud to have such, “A good-natured dog and he’s ready to go to school. He’s ready to go,” said Dee.