Local dogs and owners heading to compete in national obedience championship

BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - Four trainers and five dogs from our area will be heading to Wilmington, Ohio this weekend to compete in a national championship.
Two trainers and two clients from That Place for Pets have qualified for the American Kennel Club Rally National Championship. The dogs perform a set of tasks indicated by signs along a path and are judged on how well they take directions from their owners.
Training a dog to compete in a show does take work and commitment, but according to Jo Ellen Gellart, a trainer at That Place for Pets, it's not out of reach for most dogs if you just put in the time.
"They have to learn language just like a child does, a toddler. They've got to learn words, and you have to help them through that. And then also as they start to learn that then you decrease the treats and expect more," she explained.
The Rally National Championship will be held on June 16th and 17th.