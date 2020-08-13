Local kids spend the summer giving back to their communities

Some Auglaize County kids are out on the “MOVE” making a difference this summer.
The kids are part of the Wapakoneta YMCA’s “Meaningful Opportunities in Volunteer Experiences”. On Thursday, they were out weeding flower beds at the Daniel Bowsher Log House for the Cridersville Historical Society. The kids say they have enjoyed what they have been doing and organizers say they have learned the meaning of giving back to your community.
Emme Hines is a 6th Grader at Wapakoneta Middle School and has enjoyed her experience, “It’s super fun and my favorite part is the outcome. Seeing everyone’s happy faces with what we’ve done.”
Lindsay Zielonka, Sports and Teen Coordinator at the Wapak YMCA adds, “They get back and they talk about how much fun they’ve had going out and seeing different things. They’ve really learned a lot about different groups that do things around our town and the community.”
The "MOVE" kids have also helped at Mercy Unlimited, Heritage Park, and Forest Park United Methodist Church.