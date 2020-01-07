A Lima service club giving back to the community to help serve mankind.
The Lima Noon Sertoma Club distributing checks to five nonprofit agencies that reach out and help people in need. Each receiving $1,800 from the club's annual Christmas auction which raised $9,000. The agencies say donations like this are crucial to their daily operations
Rayleen Authur, Administrative Assistant at the Children’s Developmental Center of Lima says, “This donation is huge, it gets us off to a great start for 2020. We use this money to help with our classroom needs. We have a lot of children with autism and different medical needs and we can purchase adaptive medical equipment that will help them in the classroom.”
The Lima Rescue Mission’s Executive Director Chuck Ferguson states, “We run by donations. These donations are terrific for us. It’s quite a blessing. This is a sizable donation so we’re thankful for that. Actually it helps us to do their mission as were kind of an arm for them to be a service for mankind. They picked organizations that are doing just that and it’s a great thing.”
The Lima Noon Sertoma Club has raised over $96,000 in the past 17 years with their Christmas auction. Recipients this year are Family Promise, Lima Rescue Mission, the Salvation Army, Samaritan House, and the Children's Development Center of Lima.