Local school districts discuss impact of USDA no longer funding free student meal waivers

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Some schools in the local area have been affected after the U.S Department of Agriculture announced that they are no longer funding waivers for free student meals.

Local school districts discuss impact of USDA no longer funding free student meal waivers

The free school meals program was first instituted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to help families struggling financially and to ensure that as many students get a meal at school. However, the Lima City School District meets requirements under the Community Eligibility Program that provides free breakfast and lunch to students that started in 2014, and the district has successfully reapplied for the program.

Local school districts discuss impact of USDA no longer funding free student meal waivers
Local school districts discuss impact of USDA no longer funding free student meal waivers

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.