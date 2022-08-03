ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Some schools in the local area have been affected after the U.S Department of Agriculture announced that they are no longer funding waivers for free student meals.
The free school meals program was first instituted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to help families struggling financially and to ensure that as many students get a meal at school. However, the Lima City School District meets requirements under the Community Eligibility Program that provides free breakfast and lunch to students that started in 2014, and the district has successfully reapplied for the program.
"We try to provide the healthiest meals as we can, we do follow the USDA meal pattern, we have a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables, and nothing is changing for the Lima City School. They will be provided a free lunch and breakfast and no cost, no applications to fill out," said Carrie Woodruff, food service director at Lima City Schools.
Shawnee Local Schools, however, will no longer be able to provide free breakfast and lunches due to the waiver from the State of Ohio.
"Elmwood Maplewood lunch is going to be at $3 this year, the middle school lunch is $3.25, high school $3.50 and all breakfast are $1.75. It's just another thing that's pushed back on our families that we don't like, you know we'll live with it and things like that but I do believe it will have an effect on all of our families not just the ones that are in need," commented Jude Meyers, Superintendent at Shawnee Local School District.
Meyers stated that more information for parents on the changes can be found on the school's website.
