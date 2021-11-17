Local students help out at West Ohio Food Bank

Hundreds of cars were scheduled to line up at the West Ohio Food Bank for their monthly food distribution event - a big task for the food bank, which was made a little easier thanks to help from Temple Christian students.
Those students were tasked with packing food into people’s cars and sending them off on their way. The students say that especially around this time of year, being able to help those who may not be as fortunate is an important thing for them to take part in.
"It’s very nice to be able to just give to the community, and even though we're younger, I still love giving and serving the community, and just being able to give just before Thanksgiving and giving people their food to eat," said senior Madison Anderson.
Inside the food bank itself, students from Bath High School were also working away to help out. They were packing boxes that will be distributed at the upcoming community thanksgiving dinner that will be held at the Civic Center.
Each student had a place on the line, putting in a few food items before the boxes were eventually sealed up and placed on a pallet, ready to be given out later this month.
These were students from different organizations at Bath, and they also feel that even though they’re fairly young, they can still have a big impact on the community at large.
"Everyone always says that even the smallest person can make a difference, and coming out here and seeing everybody make a difference in our community and helping others, it’s really meaningful," said freshman Kyla Fallis. "I think it helps a lot of people to know that they’re doing something for the world, to help people know that they’re worth it."