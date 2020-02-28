Lost Creek residents listen to live jazz while enjoying southern style dishes

Residents of Lost Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center gathered for a night filled with music and food.
Local musician Sax B performed live jazz music to attendees while they were served southern style dishes catered by Fannie's Fixings. The idea for the event came after residents asked how they could celebrate Black History Month.
"The biggest thing for us is that after speaking to some of the residents, we wanted to take the opportunity to let them engage with some of the cultural things that they had never experienced and we found out that one of the big things they never experienced some of the southern dishes that we are serving today. So that was just a big opportunity for them to be able celebrate something for Black History Month," explained Chelle Sanders, Lost Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Clinical Liason.
This is just one of many events Lost Creek hosts to expose its residents to new experiences, including visiting the fair and local museums.