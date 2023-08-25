Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Celina's Eastview Park

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A Celina police officer was involved in a shooting early Friday morning that left one man dead.
Just 2 a.m., Celina police say they conducted an investigation near the pond at Eastview Park. There, police say they had an encounter with 24-year-old Corey Andrew of St. Marys. Police Chief Tom Wale says that the encounter resulted in a police-involved shooting. Andrew was taken to Mercer Health Hospital in Coldwater where he was pronounced dead. No information on the officer involved was shared by the department. Ohio BCI was called in to conduct an independent investigation.
