Many return home for a merry Celina Lake Fest

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - Despite some setbacks from storms and high winds Friday night into early Saturday morning, organizers pulled through and kept the Celina Lake Fest going strong as ever.
Each year the festival has a different theme, and this year's was "Christmas in July." Kids could meet holiday characters like Santa and the Grinch throughout the park and take part in activities like gingerbread house decorating. The weekend draws a lot of tourism to the area for big events like fireworks or the pet show. Local businesses like hotels and restaurants see a boost from the festival, especially with the number of natives who return home every year to come to have some fun.
"It just brings a lot of people back home for this family-friendly event that we have. A lot of different things that we have that go on this weekend, people enjoy coming back to Celina, we have the amphicars that have been coming for 20 plus years," said Michelle Miller, co-chairman of the festival.
"It's just become a tradition. I think you start as a young child, you come see the fireworks or you go to the parade. Then as you grow up, sometimes you're in the parade. And I think it's just a thing, and now so many class reunions happen, people love to come back and just experience that. I think it brings back that hometown feel for a lot of people," added Erin Moeller, the secretary of the festival.
Celina Lake Fest wraps up on Sunday with the free activity-packed Kids Day from 11 am to 4 pm.