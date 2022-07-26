Mega Millions Generic

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Everyone's got a system and nobody's system works, that is from a mathematician about how people think they can win the lottery.

A University of Northwestern Ohio mathematics instructor says it is a 1 in 302,575,350 chance to win Tuesday's Mega Millions lottery. In mathematics when calculating the chances of something, you need to calculate how many numbers are being picked and how many you are choosing from.

