LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Everyone's got a system and nobody's system works, that is from a mathematician about how people think they can win the lottery.
A University of Northwestern Ohio mathematics instructor says it is a 1 in 302,575,350 chance to win Tuesday's Mega Millions lottery. In mathematics when calculating the chances of something, you need to calculate how many numbers are being picked and how many you are choosing from.
"With the power ball since we have to choose from numbers from seventy, and then one number from twenty-five from the mega ball that gives us our overall probabilities to calculate," explained Thomas Hooks, UNOH mathematics instructor.
But that doesn't seem to stop people from heading out and getting tickets. The Clark gas station on Findlay Road says they always see an increase in sales when the jackpot gets bigger.
"Our lottery sales for the Ohio State Lottery pretty much doubles per day versus like when it's just like lower digits like 100 million or 50 million dollars," said Aadhar Nepal, operator of Clark gas station.
You have until 9:59 p.m. tonight(7/26/22) to purchase tickets with the drawing being held at 11 p.m. You never know if you could be that one!
