Mayor-Elect Sharetta Smith takes oath of office in a historic moment for the City of Lima

The city of Lima seeing its first new mayor in just over three decades and hundreds came out to see history being made.
Mayor-Elect Sharetta Smith took her oath of office on Monday becoming Lima’s 59th mayor in the city’s 190-year history. And with that, she is also making history not once, but twice becoming the city’s first African American mayor and its first female holding the seat.
Sharetta Smith said, “I didn’t start out this race trying to be the first woman of the first African American. I entered the race because I truly do love the city and I feel like I am qualified to do the job. The history is just extra icing on the cake.”
Smith was sworn in by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Melody Stewart who is the first elected African American woman on the supreme court of Ohio. She is excited to see where Lima will be heading under Smith’s leadership.
Justice Melody Stewart commented, “The pride that everybody took in her election makes me hopeful that this city will continue to thrive and maybe be a model for cities similarly situated thru-out Ohio or maybe across the United States.”
Several hundred family, friends, and co-workers were in attendance to see Smith sworn in and are looking forward to her time in office.
Lima resident Ola Herns said, “I’ve known her family for many, many years. She comes from a strong Christian family, and I know that she will lead us in the right directions because she has the basic foundation on how to treat people.”
Jamie Dixon, 5th Ward Councilor commented, “It’s a great opportunity for our city. It’s a great opportunity to see our city move forward with different ideas and innovations here in this area.”