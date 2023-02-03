Mayor of Findlay speaks at Republican luncheon about upcoming projects and annexation of properties

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The mayor of Findlay spoke at the Hancock County Republican Party's First Friday Luncheon to give an update on city projects.
In her speech, Mayor Christina Muryn highlighted the accomplishments of the city in 2022 and explained what other projects are currently underway, such as park improvements, and a new plan to potentially annex around 400 properties into the city of Findlay.
Many properties are technically within city limits, or very close, but are not incorporated into the city. Residents that become annexed would be able to save money on bills and taxes.
"The benefits to the property owners are really lower water rates, lower property taxes, and hopefully lower property insurance as well, because we do have full-time police and fire," said Mayor Muryn.
She says that while emergency services that serve areas outside of city limits do excellent work, many residents would be safer if they were in the jurisdiction of the more fully-staffed city departments.
"They are volunteers, and so they are not full-time staffed to be able to respond and so the wait times or response times are slower than the City of Findlay departments," she explained.
Property owners who have questions about annexation can attend a public meeting to learn more in the Findlay City Council Chambers on Feb. 16th, at 6pm.
