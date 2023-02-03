Mayor of Findlay speaks at Republican luncheon about upcoming projects and annexation of properties

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The mayor of Findlay spoke at the Hancock County Republican Party's First Friday Luncheon to give an update on city projects. 

Mayor of Findlay speaks at Republican luncheon about upcoming projects and annexation of properties

In her speech, Mayor Christina Muryn highlighted the accomplishments of the city in 2022 and explained what other projects are currently underway, such as park improvements, and a new plan to potentially annex around 400 properties into the city of Findlay. 

Mayor of Findlay speaks at Republican luncheon about upcoming projects and annexation of properties

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Hi! I grew up in Lima, and now I'm a multimedia journalist for Your Hometown Stations. You can send me comments or story ideas at bulrick@wlio.com