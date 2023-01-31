Mayor of Spencerville arrested on a charge of pandering

SPENCERVILLE, OH (WLIO) - The Spencerville mayor was arrested for allegedly taping teenage girls while they were undressing.
45-year-old Phillip Briggs has been charged with one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor. According to the Allen County Sheriff's Office, the Spencerville Police Department contacted them to assist in an investigation into a possible pandering charge. Two teenage girls were interviewed and they say that their mother's boyfriend may have been recording them while they were undressing. The deputies served two search warrants, one for a laptop and the other for a home in Spencerville. Briggs is currently in custody in the Allen County Jail.
Media Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office:On Monday January 30, 2023 at approximately 1:00 PM, the Spencerville Police Department contacted the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and requested that our Detective Bureau assist in an investigation involving a claim of Pandering which possibly occurred in their Village.
Upon Detectives interviewing two teenage females, it was learned that their mothers live in boyfriend may have been recording them in various stages of undress. Through this investigation, 2 Search Warrants were served, one on a laptop computer, and the other at the residence of 309 S. Broadway St. Spencerville, OH. 45887.
The boyfriend, later identified as Phillip J. Briggs, was subsequently interviewed by Detectives, then arrested on the charge of Pandering, a second degree felony. He is currently in custody in the Allen County Jail.
