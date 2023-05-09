Mental Health and Suicide Awareness is the focus of this month's West Central Ohio Safety Council meeting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The monthly meeting of the West Central Ohio Safety Council shined a spotlight on mental health.
The owner of "Upshift with Chad" in Wapakoneta was the keynote speaker, bringing the focus to suicide awareness. After losing his best friend to suicide, Chad Dunlap is working to break the stigma that reaching out makes us weak or broken. He says the age of technology is having a negative effect on our social skills and talking to others is a crucial step to get to that family member or friend in need. Dunlap hopes people can see that asking for help is a sign of strength.
"Takeaway is that it is ok to speak up. It is ok to ask questions. So many of us are afraid that if we see someone struggling, we think to ourselves it's just a phase they are going through, I'm going to let them be," stated Chad Dunlap, owner of Upshift with Chad. "No. I want people to understand if you see someone struggling or something is off, ask a question, 'Hey, I noticed something's off. What can I do to help? What do we need to do to help you get through this?'"
The council meets monthly at the Howard Johnson in Lima with topics on safety and wellness in the workplace. For more information, you can call 419-222-6708.