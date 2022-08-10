Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey released information on another HIT enforcement.
"Hit" stands for "Heroin Interdiction Team" and is formed by several regional law enforcement agencies. The detail focused on stopping the use and transportation of narcotics. On August 9th, they conducted 19 traffic stops that resulted in 16 warnings and 3 citations with 2 people being arrested.
39-year-old Ryan J. Norris of Celina was taken into custody after a drug-sniffing canine alerted officers to narcotics in his vehicle after a traffic stop. After a search drug paraphernalia and suspect methamphetamines were found and he is being held in the mercer county adult detention facility.
The other arrest was 32-year-old Brittany R. Creech of Celina. She was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant for trafficking in drugs. Suspected drugs and paraphernalia were found on her person at the Mercer County Adult Detention Center.
Both cases have been sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor for review and filing of formal charges.
Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office:Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team) conducted a detail on Tuesday (August 9, 2022). The detail focused on stopping the use and transportation of narcotics. The HIT Team is made up of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Celina Police Department and Coldwater Police Department. The Grand Lake Task Force also assisted with this detail.
The HIT Team made 19 traffic stops that resulted in 16 warnings and 3 citations being issued. Two people were arrested as a result of this detail.
Ryan J Norris 39 years of age, of 528 N Mill Street Celina, Ohio. Norris was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine a Felony of the fifth degree. Grey advised that Norris was stopped for a traffic violation on August 9th at 12:29 PM near ST RTE 703 and Harbor Point Dr. He was also found to be driving under multiple suspensions. Mercer County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Hex, was called to the location and conducted a free air sniff around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle found a baggie with suspected methamphetamines, a digital scale, and a glass meth pipe. An additional container of suspected meth was located on Norris’s person. Approximate gross weight of 156 grams of suspected methamphetamines were recovered. Mr. Norris was incarcerated at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility and is being held without bond. The case is being sent to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for review and filing of formal charges.
Brittany R Creech 32 years of age, of 9751 Celina Mendon Road Celina, Ohio. Creech was located in the City of Celina and arrested for an outstanding warrant for Trafficking in Drugs a Felony of the fifth degree. Ms. Creech was incarcerated at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility and is being held without bond. Additional suspected drugs and paraphernalia were located concealed on her person once brought to jail. The case is being sent to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for review and filing of formal charges.
