Suspected drugs

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey released information on another HIT enforcement.

"Hit" stands for "Heroin Interdiction Team" and is formed by several regional law enforcement agencies. The detail focused on stopping the use and transportation of narcotics. On August 9th, they conducted 19 traffic stops that resulted in 16 warnings and 3 citations with 2 people being arrested.

Ryan J Norris

Brittany R Creech

