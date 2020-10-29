Mercy Health - St. Rita's is keeping breast cancer treatment close to home

While Breast Cancer Awareness Month is important for recognizing the value of annual mammograms, it is also important to make those diagnosed aware of treatments they can receive right in their area.
Back in December 2017, Mercy Health - St. Rita's opened their Integrated Breast Clinic. For those recently diagnosed with breast cancer, the clinic offers free services to plan an individualized roadmap to treatment. Patients sit down with an entire healthcare team at one time, including general surgeon Michael Sheehan, MD. He says offering this to the community keeps patients close to home, and gets them treatment within days of their biopsy results.
"The worst part for them is not knowing what is going to happen," says Sheehan. "This way they get to ask questions, hear from everyone at the same sitting, so they don't have to go from one person to another to another person. They can bring their family with them at one time and hear everybody's opinion."
Since its inception, the Integrated Breast Clinic has helped 186 breast cancer patients. It is located in St. Rita's Women's Wellness Center at 770 W High St #250, Lima, OH 45801.