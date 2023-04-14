Michael Oliphant indicted on murder and felonious assault charges

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man has been indicted on charges stemming from a deadly shooting in February.

Michael Oliphant indicted on murder and felonious assault charges

21-year-old Michael Oliphant was charged this week by an Allen County grand jury on two counts of murder and three counts of felonious assault. The charges come from the death of 59-year-old Kirk Perine on February 15, 2023.

According to Lima Police detectives, officers were called out to the 100 block of Rosedale Avenue for reports of a shooting. There they found Perine dead from a gunshot wound. Oliphant was found at another location and arrested. Oliphant is in the Allen County Jail on a one million bond.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.