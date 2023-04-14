Michael Oliphant indicted on murder and felonious assault charges

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man has been indicted on charges stemming from a deadly shooting in February.
21-year-old Michael Oliphant was charged this week by an Allen County grand jury on two counts of murder and three counts of felonious assault. The charges come from the death of 59-year-old Kirk Perine on February 15, 2023.
According to Lima Police detectives, officers were called out to the 100 block of Rosedale Avenue for reports of a shooting. There they found Perine dead from a gunshot wound. Oliphant was found at another location and arrested. Oliphant is in the Allen County Jail on a one million bond.