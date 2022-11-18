Thanks to the 89% of members who round up their electric bill and donate to this fund, Midwest Electric has provided $1,287,469 to 1073 local charitable causes since 1998.
The latest recipients of grants include:
Delphos Community Christmas Project - $750.00 to provide a happy Christmas for needy children living in the Delphos school district
Invincible Fire Company - $3,600.00 to purchase MARCS pagers
American Township Fire Department - $2,975.00 to purchase MARCS pagers
New Bremen Blanketeers - $300.00 to purchase material to make blankets for Everheart Hospice
District 8 Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) - $650.00 to purchase FCA Bibles for High and Middle School students in west central Ohio
Wapakoneta High School After Prom - $200.00 to provide a safe after-prom for high school students
Marathon XI: Tri Star Eternal Scholarships - $1,000.00 for the endowed scholarship fund for Tri Star students
Mercer County Fairgrounds - $2,500.00 to build a shelter house on the fairgrounds
The Recovery Arts Council - $800.00 to purchase tables and chairs for the opera house
YWCA of Van Wert County - $1,500.00 to purchase needed supplies for those living in their shelter
Van Wert Middle School - Cougar leader program - $1,000.00 to purchase furniture for an outdoor learning space in the enclosed courtyard
The Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund is a voluntary charitable program. Participating members' monthly electric bills are rounded up to the next dollar, with the additional pennies deposited in the fund. A Board of Trustees, composed of cooperative members and separate from the Midwest Electric Board of Trustees, oversees the application and allocation process.
New Members Join the Community Connection Board
The following Midwest Electric members were selected for the Community Connection Fund board: Sharon Solano, Auglaize County; Karen Heinrichs, Mercer County; and Jim Link, Allen/Putnam County.
The board thanks the following members for the valuable service they've provided to the Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund Board over the past three years: Charles Gamble, Auglaize County; Michelle Clune, Mercer County; and Robert Gaberdiel, Allen/Putnam County.
Other Midwest Electric members currently serving on the Community Connection Fund board are Steve Butcher, Allen/Putnam County; Scott Snethkamp, Auglaize/Shelby County; Beverlee Profit, Van Wert County; Jeremy Monroe, Auglaize County; John Miller, Mercer County; and L.J. Bertke, Mercer County.