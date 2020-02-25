Mobile dentist program comes to Shawnee schools

A trial program at Shawnee schools is giving students the chance to have their teeth looked at by a dentist, without having to take a step out of their school building.
The schools, along with Smile Programs and Ohio Dental Outreach, are offering a program this year, where professionals come to the school and offer a dental exam to students. This is a program that is held throughout the state and helps with thousands of students a year, and gives those students a chance to keep up their dental health in a place that they're used to.