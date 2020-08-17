Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to shots fired on Leland Avenue

Multiple law enforcement agencies called out to what was reported as a large disturbance in the 900 block of Leland Avenue in Lima, around 9 p.m. Monday.

Initial calls indicated several individuals involved. The Lima Police Department, Allen County Sheriff's deputies, and state troopers all called to the scene, with reports of shots fired as they were en route.

Scanner traffic indicated homes were struck but there was no word of any injuries. Police would only confirm to our news crew on the scene that there were shots fired. We will have more information as it becomes available.

 

