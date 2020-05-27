Isaac Schroeder

Your News Now at 11 Update: Although a few volunteers remain on the scene, the extensive search for a missing Putnam County boy is expected to resume early Thursday morning.

Multiple search and rescue crews looking for missing Putnam County boy

After six hours, most crews have temporarily put the search on hold for the night. Multiple search and rescue crews have been out on, and around, the Auglaize River, near Fort Jennings. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the initial call came in just after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon starting a search for 5-year-old Isaac Schroeder. We're told he's a missing child with autism.

Multiple search and rescue crews looking for missing Putnam County boy

Multiple agencies taking part in the search, including the Ft. Jennings Fire Department, Putnam County deputies, and several county fire department crews and boats. A sheriff's department drone and Lifeflight was also brought in to search from the air. Authorities say Isaac Schroeder was last seen wearing Thomas the Train underwear and has a short blonde haircut.

Multiple search and rescue crews looking for missing Putnam County boy

"Not sure quite how shy he would be if someone would happen to see him but he may answer to with his name Isaac," said Captain Brad Brubaker, Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

As of dusk this evening, the search had not turned up the boy and was put on hold for the safety of those searching. If you'd like to help search on Thursday, the Fort Jennings Volunteer Fire Department says to meet at 7 a.m. at the Rec Club at Fort Jennings Park.

 

Tags

Anchor / Producer

I grew up at Indian Lake and am no stranger to Lima and West Central Ohio. After graduating from the University of Findlay, I spent years working in local radio in Bellefontaine, Ottawa, Findlay and of course Lima.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations managing our online content. I also help out with posting press releases and articles from our news department from time to time.