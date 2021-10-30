NAACP Local 3170 to pass out pamphlets to help inform residents of their rights

A pamphlet created by the NAACP Local 3170 aims to help residents better understand their rights.
The chapter states that they made the pamphlet in order to inform individuals of their rights when they are stopped by law enforcement either in their car, in their home, or on the street.
The pamphlet focuses on rights such as denying entry to law enforcement if they do not have a search warrant, not providing consent to yourself or your property or remaining silent until you have an attorney.
"There is a problem of people engaging law enforcement without the presence of council," said Ronald Fails, President of the local NAACP in Lima. "It is leading to in some cases convictions."
The NAACP Local 3170 has also created a list of attorneys that residents can connect with.
"We have developed a list of attorneys that we have vetted, that we have interviewed, that we have confidence in," said Fails. "If you need a representation, we encourage you to give us a call."
The organization further states that they hope the information will help lead to a reduction of conflict between residents and law enforcement.
"It is there to protect the rights of all citizens," explained Fails. "Not just blacks, but black and white. This is a part of our constitution, it is part of the laws of the United States of America."