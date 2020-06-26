Nationwide spike in RV sales, Findlay dealership sees same rise

The COVID pandemic has people searching for new ways to vacation and travel, and nationally there has been a rise in RV sales. Local RV and camper dealers are also seeing similar results.
The Findlay Truck and RV dealership has been working overtime just to keep up with the demand of customers coming their way. The last three months at the dealership have been record-selling, and the owner doesn’t anticipate it slowing down soon. His new and used RVs and campers seem to be a hot commodity for people who wish to travel but don’t want to risk getting sick during the pandemic.
Jim May, the owner of Findlay Truck and RV says, “They want to protect themselves and be able to travel free without worrying about staying at a hotel and being in contact with other people.”
Out-of-state sales have almost tripled at the dealership, so they’ve been adjusting to accommodate.
“We were very aggressive on the internet and phones, and we did a lot of YouTube videos for customers, and walkthrough FaceTime, we did a lot of FaceTime walkthroughs on the RVs for the customers where they feel at ease," says May.
Although some dealerships have been running into supply problems when trying to stock their lot, Findlay Truck and RV has been stocking up on their used selection to keep up with the demand.