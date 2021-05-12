New Allen County Public Defender's Office is right on target

Everything is going as planned and they are right on schedule with the transition into a full-time public defender's office in Allen County.
Lead Public Defender Kenneth Sturgill giving an update to county commissioners and members of the Public Defenders Commission. The office has started taking the bulk of the cases from Common Pleas, Juvenile and municipal courts. There are still some cases that have contracted lawyers as public defenders and those will come to an end when those cases are settled. As a full-time office, they are working on making sure that the client's needs are being met in a timely fashion.
Allen County Lead Public Defender Kenneth Sturgill explains, “We’ve kind of started to build this confidence and trust with the majority of the clients. Because they realize we’re coming over, we’re explain things to them, we’re taking time to go over things, and we’re not just trying to push things through or ignore them.”
Sturgill says he and the Public Defenders Commission Board are meeting regularly to keep on top of the transition and says they should know by mid-June if cases are moving through the system in a more efficient manner.