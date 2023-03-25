New Bremen/New Knoxville Rotary Auction breaks $1 million raised

NEW BREMEN, OH (WLIO) - The Rotary Club of New Bremen and New Knoxville celebrated a massive milestone at their 32nd annual Rotary Auction.
Saturday night, the Rotary surpassed the $1 million mark for total money raised over the years by the auction.
The club was founded in 1989, and since then has contributed to a large number of projects to better not only their community but even other countries. They've constructed Sunshine Playground, the only all-abilities accessible playground in Auglaize County, and provided relief to the island of St. Vincent after a volcano eruption.
Tim Eiting, President of the New Bremen/New Knoxville Rotary club says these accomplishments are thanks to the generosity of people in this region, and the members who work hard to put on a great auction every year and maintain an efficient, well-respected, service club.
"They not only open their hearts, but they have been opening their personal wallets in some cases to be able to benefit because they know the New Bremen/New Knoxville Rotary Club has been putting the money towards the right type of projects to benefit other people," he explained.
Diana Savage, the District Governor of Rotary District 6600, who oversees 62 Rotary clubs in Ohio was also in attendance to recognize the New Bremen/New Knoxville Rotary Club for their historic achievement.
"You drive into New Bremen-New Knoxville area, and you see the homes and the agriculture, and the business support that makes up this community, but what you don't see is the capability that they have to make such an impact," she said.
According to Steve Koenig, by the end of the night, $99,745 was raised in the auction, and someone donated more to make the final count of $100,000. This brought the lifetime total of the Rotary Auction to well over $1,050,000.