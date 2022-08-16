New drainage practice being tested at OSU Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio State University is giving agriculture experts an inside look at a new drainage practice that could be good for the farmer and for the environment.

The system was installed by the Ohio Land Improvement Contractors of America at a test field owned by the Lima campus. Old drainage practices move excess water from the fields to ditches and streams and with it the nutrients that were put on by farmers. But with this new way, the water can be filtered of nutrients before it makes it to a waterway to reduce the harmful algal blooms, or the excess water can be reused in the same field.

