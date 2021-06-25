New high-performance engine for Acura being produced in Anna

Honda's largest engine plant in the world gets a big boost with their newest high-performance product.
The Anna Engine Plant has started production on a V6 Turbo engine for the latest model of the Acura TLX. The plant has produced more than 28 million engines in its 35-year history for Honda and Acura. This model continues the manufacturing plant's long tradition of delivering high-performance engines for Ohio-built vehicles.
"Honda Motors values the Anna Engine Plant. We delivered a lot of high-performance engines in the past, such as the Type R and the NSX,” says Tim Pohlman, Type S Turbo V-6 Manufacturing Project Lead. “The Type S is another one of those engines."
Even the pandemic couldn't keep the Honda engine from rolling out, as they used technology to bring the team from Japan and Anna together to get the Type S Engine ready for launch.
"They had over 50 designers on a virtual link watching us build the engine at Anna,” adds Pohlman. “So they could understand how their design impacts manufacturing. That is something that has never been done. But, the times we are in we regrouped, we had to keep the schedule to deliver this Type S engine to our customers."
The new engine made its debut this week when the 2021 Acura TLX Type S went on sale nationwide.