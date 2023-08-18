Ney man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club

August 18, 2023 Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: (Defiance) – Ney resident Jerry Elder joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on Scott Road in Defiance County on May 10, 2023.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Rustun K. Schack, Defiance Post commander, and Trooper Adam R. Foster, presented him with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson and Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent.
“Jerry is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Schack said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”
Data from 2022 shows 527 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use. For up-to-date statistics and information on safety belts, log onto the Patrol’s Safety Belt Dashboard at https://www.safetybeltdashboard.ohio.gov/.
The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.
He also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.