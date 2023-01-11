Nominations are being sought for the 2023 Jefferson Awards

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They give their time and talent to help others expecting nothing in return.
They are volunteers and many agencies and organizations couldn't manage without them. Nominations are now being sought for the 2023 Jefferson Awards for public service. We all know someone that fits the bill of always saying yes when asked to help or the person that steps up in a time of need. This recognition is open to adults and youths in Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Putnam, and Van Wert Counties. Winners not only get a medallion but also a monetary donation to a non-profit of their choice.
"So we can just give them their honor. You know a lot of times most volunteers that I know do it selflessly. Honestly, we just want to let them know that we in the community do realize they're out there. For their organization, the monetary, it's not a lot but it's just a little bit to help further their activities and endeavors they're accomplishing," said Chris Jackson, Jefferson Award chair.
Nomination forms can be found and completed online at unitedwaylima.org or a paper copy can be picked up at the United Way of Greater Lima offices at 616 S. Collett Street. The deadline for nominations is February 22, 2023. The local winner will head to the National Jefferson Award event in New York City on March 28, 2023.
