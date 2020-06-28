Non-Profits going to feel the hurt of COVID-19 funding losses for a while

The pandemic has left a lot of uncertainly in the world, including for organizations that are there to help during uncertain times.
Non-profits have always been there to support their communities and causes but to do that they need to hold fundraisers. With the new normal of social distancing and gathering restrictions, most fundraisers were canceled or had to be modified to be virtual or drive-thru. Economists say the situation became the perfect storm with fewer funds coming in and more demand for their help. But after the pandemic subsides, they believe that non-profits will still be hurting because people will be a little more cautious with their money.
“It's going to take a while for them to recover,” says Dr. John Navin, Administrative Dean for the James F. Dicke College of Business at ONU. "Even once the demand starts to slow down, actually getting people to the point where we're able to have the large gatherings again, that really are the basis for funding a lot of these initiatives it's going to take a long time before we can do that. In addition, with the government revenue dropping to their support of non-profits is also going to decline and it will take a while for that to come back as well.”
The non-profits that may not see a steep drop off in donations are the ones that are dealing with the pandemic directly, like food banks and housing services.