Non-traditional students getting financial assistance from Lima Rotary towards college expenses

The Lima Rotary Club continuing their efforts to help non-traditional students further their education.
On Monday, 11 people each received $1,000 scholarships from the Rotary Foundation to help with college expenses. These students plan to attend local colleges and universities studying in fields such as nursing, business management, and zoology. All are appreciative of the Rotary and are looking forward to what their college education will provide for them.
Courtney Brandt will be studying Accounting, Business Administration, and Human Resources to advance in her company. “I wanted to see what I can do to move up in the company and to help out a little more. She (company rep) said, well you don’t have the piece of paper. I know you know what you’re doing but you need the degree. So., I went home that weekend and looked at Rhodes and they have an online option. That means I can still do everything for my kids, work full time and still get schooling and move up in my company. Trisco has been amazing standing behind me and helping me to do that.”
Imari Richardson will be working toward a degree to become a therapist. She is a single mother, and the Rotary Scholarship is a big help. “I’m very appreciative. Anything helps because you know life is hard and life as a single mother is really hard. Paying bills and babies are needy all the time. He needs something, new shoes every other month, he grows like a weed. So, supporting him and getting this, just the extra help is truly, truly like a blessing. Honestly, because I don’t know how else I would do it if I didn’t have this. Yes, it’s very challenging and I am very grateful.”
The Rotary Foundation has provided more than 1,100 scholarships totaling over $830,000. You can find out more about their scholarship program on their website.
Go to www.limarotary.com, click on the forms tab and look for scholarship application.